Warner Bros. Discovery Boosts Japanese Anime Production, Aiming for Global Impact

(MENAFN- Alizee co.) Warner Bros. Discovery, a major player in the entertainment industry, is making significant strides in the world of Japanese anime. The company has decided to expand its investment and production efforts through its existing local studio in Japan. James Gibbons, President of Asia-Pacific at Warner Bros. Discovery, shared exciting news: “We have a Japanese anime studio that has been consistently delivering five to ten anime series annually over the past few years. Now, we’re greenlighting an expansion to produce more than ten series each year.”



The studio, operational since 2011, has already churned out over 80 titles, spanning a mix of high-quality anime, live-action series, and movies. Among its successful creations are “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure,” which originated as a manga in 1987 and later became an animated series, and the gripping “Record of Ragnarok.” Both series have found a global audience, particularly on Netflix, where they consistently rank in the top ten.



But Warner Bros. Discovery isn’t stopping there. They’re tapping into their DC universe to reimagine beloved characters in the anime world. The studio is putting the finishing touches on “Suicide Squad ISEKAI,” an original anime series based on DC characters. In this thrilling saga, Amanda Waller assembles a team of notorious DC criminals—Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark—for a mission in an otherworldly realm teeming with swords, magic, orcs, and dragons.



Gibbons emphasizes the appeal of anime, especially for the elusive 18- to 30-year-old demographic. “Anime is one of the best ways to reach this audience,” he explains. “We see strong growth for the genre, not only in Asia but globally.” With their commitment to quality storytelling and strategic collaborations, Warner Bros. Discovery aims to make a lasting impact on the anime landscape.



Stay tuned for “Suicide Squad ISEKAI,” set to release in Japan this July, with international availability to follow later in the year. As the studio continues to expand its anime portfolio, fans worldwide can look forward to more captivating adventures from this entertainment powerhouse.



