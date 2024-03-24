Ex-Fifth Harmony Member Normani Kordei Teases First Single From Debut Album ‘Dopamine’

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, March 24 (IANS) Former girl group Fifth Harmony member Normani Kordei is all set to release her debut album 'Dopamine' and has even shared a sneak-peek from the track titled '1:59'.

The singer shared a snippet of the first single, titled '1:59', from her new album on Instagram and captioned it:“Soo basically my first single '1:59' will be coming out 4/26.”

In the video, fans got a glimpse of her new single, where she sings, reports deadline.

Kordei auditioned as a solo artist for reality show 'The X-Factor USA' in 2012, however she was eliminated.

She was then brought back into the competition as part of a pop group that would be known as Fifth Harmony.

The quintet ended up in third place in Season 2. They only recorded three albums.

After the girl band went on a hiatus in 2018, Kordei has released -- 'Love Lies' with Khalid.

She then released other songs such as 'Waves', 'Dancing with a Stranger' with Sam Smith, 'Motivation', 'Diamonds' with Megan Thee Stallion, 'Wild Side' with Cardi B, 'Fair' and 'New to You' with Calvin Harris, Tinashe and Offset.