Army Chief Visits Forward Areas Along Loc In Jammu

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu – Army chief General Manoj Pande on Saturday visited Jammu-based White Knight Corps and the forward areas along the Line of Control here, an official statement said.
According to the Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI), the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) was briefed by commanders on the ground about the operational preparedness and the prevailing situation.
ADVERTISEMENT
“The COAS commended all ranks for their unwavering commitment in exhibiting high standard of professionalism and maintaining a stable and secure environment in the region,” the ADGPI said on X.
The visit of the Army chief comes amid heightened security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
The Lok Sabha polls in the Union Territory will be held in the first five of the seven-phased elections on April 19 (Udhampur) and 26 (Jammu) in Jammu region and May 7 (Anantnag-Rajouri), 13 (Srinagar) and 20 (Baramulla) in Kashmir valley. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. Read Also Soldier Injured In Accidental Firing Along LoC In J&K's Poonch Northern Army Commander Reviews Security Situation In Kashmir
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN23032024000215011059ID1108013772
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.