Canadian Visa Application Requirements For Romanian Citizens

Despite the remarkable cultural diversity in Canada, it is crucial to personally witness the harmonious coexistence of various cultures to truly appreciate the strength and charm of the country. Romanians intending to visit Canada by air for a continuous period of up to six months must apply for a Canadian eTA (Electronic Travel Authorization) online. This regulation is mandatory for all Romanian citizens visiting the country for a short stay. Similar to citizens of 52 other nations, Romanians have the option to obtain a Canadian eTA directly at airports, granting them multiple entries into Canada for a maximum of six months introduction of the Canadian eTA in 2016 aimed to simplify the process of obtaining travel authorization for international visitors exempt from visas, including Romanian nationals. Consequently, this online visa waiver system has significantly reduced waiting times at Canadian border crossings. Those who are traveling for tourism, business, medical or consultation purposes, or transiting the country en route to their final destination are eligible to apply for an eTA. Once they have received an approved electronic permit, Romanian passport holders can travel to Canada without a visa. An approved Canadian eTA allows a maximum stay of 6 months in Canada with each entry, while its full validity is 5 years for airport entry from the date of issue or until the expiry date of the associated passport. Applying for a Canadian eTA is a quick and easy process. Romanian citizens can easily access the application form through the Canada Online Visa website.







WHAT ARE THE DOCUMENTS' REQUIREMENTS?



Valid passport – verify that your passport has a valid date of six more months from your arrival in Canada.

An e-mail address – before entering your email, make sure it is really valid because all communication will be done through this email. Means of payment – to finish your application, you must make a payment and for that, you can use a credit/debit card or PayPal account.

TOURIST VISA FOR CANADA

Every year, millions of tourists and visitors flock to Canada to explore the country's natural beauty or to see family. If you want to enter Canada as a temporary resident, for example as a visitor, student or worker, you must first obtain a temporary residence visa (TRV), also known as a visitor visa. This official document has been issued by a Canadian visa agency and is stamped on your passport as proof that you meet the entry requirements for Canada. Canada Visit Visa allows you to stay in the country for up to six months. The Canadian government has put in place an online application system to make it easier and faster to apply for an electronic travel authorization or a Canadian Visa. This has made it easier to visit Canada than ever. A visiting visa (sometimes known as a temporary residence visa) is a document issued by the government that we attach to your passport. It demonstrates that you meet the entrance requirements for Canada. Although a Canadian tourist visa does not allow you to work, it does allow you to travel within Canada for tourism and leisure purposes. In Canada, there are two types of visas available: single-entry visas and multiple-entry visas. A single-entry visa allows foreign nationals to enter Canada only once. A multiple-entry visa allows the holder to enter and exit the country as many times as they wish for as long as the visa is valid. Applicants who require a visitor visa to enter Canada can apply online, on paper, or in person at the Visa Application Center (VAC).

What Is a Canada Tourist Visa?

Most travelers from countries without a visa waiver or electronic travel authorization (eTA) require a tourist visa to travel to Canada. Canada Visa Online allows you to stay in Canada for up to six months by obtaining an Electronic Travel Authorization. The Canadian Tourist Visa, also known as a Temporary Resident Visa, is the official document that accompanies your Canadian Tourist Visa.

REQUIREMENTS FOR TOURIST VISA OF CANADA



A valid passport with an expiry date that is after six months or more.

Minimum 2 recent passport size photos

Documents that prove you have enough ties to your home country.

Financial statements that prove you have enough funds to support your stay in Canada.

A letter of invitation from your relatives if you are planning to stay with them. Medical clearance certificate if you need to undergo a medical exam before your trip.

EMERGENCY VISA FOR CANADA

If you live outside of Canada and have an urgent need to enter the country due to a crisis or emergency situation, such as the sudden death of a family member or loved one, a legal action or a serious illness affecting your family member or loved one, you can apply for an emergency visa. The process of obtaining a Canada Emergency Visa or Canada eTA Emergency Application is much faster. Non-Canadians requiring urgent travel to Canada are granted a Canada Emergency Visa (e-Emergency Visa). During weekends, the Canada Emergency or Critical e-Visa application is processed for individuals who require immediate entry to Canada due to an emergency or unforeseen circumstance.

What Documents Are Required for an Emergency Canada Visa?



A valid passport with an expiry date that is after six months or more.

A letter from your doctor detailing your medical condition and why you are seeking treatment in the country.

A letter from a Canadian doctor or hospital stating that they are willing to treat the case and providing an estimate of the cost of treatment.

Evidence of how you wish to pay for therapy.

Records of your emergency condition. Recent Photograph.