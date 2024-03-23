Watch: Burj Khalifa Lights Up With Pakistan Flag On National Day

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 23 Mar 2024, 9:46 PM

The iconic Burj Khalifa lit up with the Pakistan flag on the occasion of the country's National Day on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Pakistani missions in the UAE held events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai to commemorate the day and they was attended by a large number of community members, media persons and officials.

Pakistan Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi highlighted the significance of strong bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UAE and underscored the important role played by Pakistanis in the progress and prosperity of the UAE.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Watch the video below:

He mentioned that Pakistanis residing in the UAE have made a huge contribution to Pakistan's economy in overcoming economic challenges.

ALSO READ:

Watch: Pakistani community in UAE celebrates National Day

Former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89

'Didn't do it for reward': Delivery rider stops to fix traffic light, honoured by RTA

How Pakistani musician Faisal Kapadia remains true to singing