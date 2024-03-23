'No Doubts About BJP Winning Over 400 Seats In LS Polls', Says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, March 23 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Saturday that he has no doubts about the victory of BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections by winning over 400 seats.

"I have no worries about NDA's victory in this Lok Sabha election. Our focus now lies in determining the extent of our success, with expectations soaring above 400 seats," the Union Minister said.

Acknowledging apprehensions among certain quarters regarding their representation in the Lok Sabha, Rajeev Chandrasekhar emphasised the importance of remaining resolute and focused on the broader goals of the coalition.

"We understand that some may fear a reduced presence in the Lok Sabha. However, our confidence remains unwavering and we are committed to achieving substantial success," the Union Minister said.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar also reiterated his dedication to the development of the Thiruvananthapuram constituency over the next five years.

"I will be based in Thiruvananthapuram, actively working towards the progress and welfare of the constituency. My focus remains on addressing the needs of the people and ensuring their voices are heard," he said.

In Thiruvananthapuram, Rajeev Chandrasekhar is pitted against sitting Congress MP Shashi Tharoor -- who is aiming for a fourth straight win, and Paniyan Ravindran of the CPI.