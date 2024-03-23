Govt Must Come Clean On Mekedatu Project: K’Taka Lop

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, March 23 (IANS) Karnataka Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka on Saturday said that the state government should stop giving free advice to people on the usage of water and instead must come clean on the Mekedatu project.

“In Bengaluru, there is scarcity of water. Instead of providing water, they are indulging in advising minimal use of water. The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has gone to the extent of telling people not to use water for bathing,” the LoP said.

He said that BWSSB is not even sharing information on how to ensure the supply of water.

He said that DMK has said in its manifesto that if the INDIA alliance comes to power, it will not allow the Mekedatu project to be implemented by Karnataka.

“Karnataka Congress is not responding to them. When a man was killed in Kerala by a wild elephant, the state government claimed that the elephant belonged to Karnataka and released Rs 15 lakh compensation. They should make its stand clear over the Mekedatu project which is crucial for providing drinking water to Bengaluru city and surrounding areas,” the LoP said.

He said that the state government does not have the money to ensure drinking water for people and appealed to the voters to vote for PM Modi.

“In the recently held state elections, Congress suffered a humiliating defeat and BJP had won in three states. BJP has come to the final stage of preparations and the Congress is all alone as partners of INDIA bloc have deserted them. There is no leadership in the INDIA bloc,” he said.