Vijay Jain, Managing Director of Star Estate bags prestigious Times Power Icon 2024 Award

Delhi-NCR, India In a glittering event honouring top industry leaders, Mr. Vijay Jain, Managing Director of Star Estate , was adjudged the prestigious Times Power Icon 2024 Award. The award ceremony, held recently in Noida, was organized by The Times Group.





The visionary leadership and outstanding achievements of Mr. Vijay Jain in the real estate sector were acknowledged and celebrated on the occasion. The event was graced by industry leaders and celebrities, including Cine icon Ada Sharma, who presented the award to Mr. Vijay Jain.





Expressing his gratitude upon receiving the prestigious award, Mr. Vijay Jain said, “It is a great honour to receive the Times Power Icon 2024 Award and this recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team at Star Estate. At Star Estate, we remain committed to delivering excellence in the real estate sector with our services.”





Under the astute leadership of Mr. Vijay Jain, Star Estate, has built a strong reputation as one of the most reliable and trusted real estate consultation firms in India. One of Mr. Jain's key strengths is his ability to inspire and motivate his team to achieve the company's goals. He believes in fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation and remains committed to upholding the company's core values of transparency, reliability, and commitment.





Mr. Jain's leadership has not only helped Star Estate achieve remarkable success but has also set a new standard of excellence in the real estate industry. He has fueled the growth of the company from Noida to Gurugram in NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Bangalore.





Despite his numerous accomplishments, Mr. Jain remains humble and focused on the future. He envisions Star Estate becoming a pioneer in promoting sustainable real estate development. Mr. Jain is also committed to giving back to society. He actively participates in various philanthropic initiatives aimed at improving the lives of underprivileged communities.





About Star Estate

Founded in 2012 as the fastest-growing Real Estate enterprise, Star Estate offers a wide range of consulting services in residential, commercial and retail verticals and more. That "more" represents one of the best customer service, customer experience, and the company's culture. Star Estate aims to inspire the world by demonstrating that it is possible to provide long-term and sustainable benefits to consumers, entrepreneurs, suppliers, shareholders, and the community all at the same time.





