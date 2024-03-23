Moscow Terror Attack: PM Modi Strongly Condemns, Says India Stands In Solidarity With Russia

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has joined world leaders in strongly condemning the terrorist attack in Moscow that has claimed the lives of over 60 people so far. Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief."

Russia: Terror strikes Moscow music concert, 60 killed, 115 injured

Russian authorities anticipate a further increase in the death toll. Eyewitnesses recounted the harrowing scene as at least three assailants, dressed in camouflage attire and unmasked, forcibly entered the venue, unleashing gunfire at close range and lobbing incendiary bombs.

The targeted event was a highly anticipated rock concert featuring a popular band, slated to perform for what seemed to be a sold-out audience, with a maximum capacity exceeding 9,000 attendees. Shocking footage captured armed assailants in camouflage fatigues firing upon screaming concertgoers at point-blank range. In the ensuing chaos, scores of individuals sought refuge behind seats or hurried towards basement or rooftop exits to evade the onslaught.

The ferocious attack engulfed the concert hall in flames, resulting in a partial collapse of the roof. Remarkably, security personnel stationed at the venue were unarmed, exacerbating the vulnerability of those in attendance. Videos circulating online depicted billowing flames and thick black smoke emanating from the venue, prompting the dispatch of three helicopters to aid in firefighting efforts.

Local reports suggest that the assailants fled the scene before the arrival of law enforcement and specialized response units. The Islamic State group has since issued a statement claiming responsibility for the assault, labelling it an attack targeting a large gathering of "Christians." As the fire raged through the Crocus concert hall, panicked attendees rushed towards emergency exits in a desperate bid for safety.

Russia's Health Minister, Mikhail Murashko, confirmed that 115 individuals, including five children, were hospitalized in the aftermath of the attack. Tragically, one child was reported to be in grave condition among the 110 adult patients, 60 of whom were listed in serious condition.

In the wake of the tragedy, condemnation poured in from the European Union, France, Spain, and Italy, among other nations. The United States labeled the attack as "terrible," expressing concern while noting no immediate indication of a connection to the conflict in Ukraine.