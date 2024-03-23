Jensen Precast Acquires Proglass Incorporated To Broaden Electric Utility Product Portfolio

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Leading precast concrete manufacturer adds fiberglass products to suite of infrastructure solutions designed for electric utility companies.

RENO, Nev.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jensen Precast, an independent family-owned manufacturer of infrastructure solutions since 1968, today announced it has acquired ProGlass Incorporated, a manufacturer of utility fiberglass products based in Shelton, Washington. The acquisition expands the company's suite of products engineered specifically for the electric utility market.









Jensen Precast has been providing quality products to electric utility companies since the 1970s, including precast concrete vaults, polymer concrete handholes, and metal fabricated access hatches. ProGlass was founded in 1990 in Gig Harbor, Washington, by electrical contractor Jim Holland, who observed a high demand for fiberglass products in the electric utility industry.

“From the early days at Jensen Precast, we have strived to build products that work well for electric utility companies, often collaborating with them to get the exact designs needed for their precise applications,” said Eric Jensen, Chief Executive Officer of Jensen Precast.“Now with the purchase of ProGlass, we are continuing to invest in getting electric utility customers the products they need to conduct their businesses efficiently and effectively.”

ProGlass specializes in building lightweight fiberglass products that are easy to handle and install while maintaining lasting durability. Resistant to the adverse effects of the sun's ultraviolet rays and the atmosphere's corrosive elements, ProGlass products are made with marine grade gelcoat to ensure structural strength under challenging conditions. Like precast concrete, fiberglass is nonconductive, making it a safe choice for electric utilities.

“Our electric utility customers will have even more favorable choices for their equipment needs,” said Sanna Schlosser, Jensen Precast Utility Product Manager.“We can now fit fiberglass covers onto precast concrete utility trenches and gain advantages for our customers both at grade level and underground without having to source another supplier.”

Along with fiberglass trench covers, ProGlass manufactures transformer pads, box pads, switchgear box pads, ground sleeves, splice boxes, looping enclosures, and other products made for the electric utility industry. The company works with utilities and municipalities across the United States.

“ProGlass products complement Jensen Precast products well,” said Tim Bruhn, who joined ProGlass in 2013 and remains General Manager of the facility.“We have a good product, and we're pleased that Jensen Precast is ready to leverage it for even better customer value.”



Learn more about ProGlass by visiting .

Speak with Utility Product Manager Sanna Schlosser by calling (775) 352-6305. Meet ProGlass and Jensen Precast at the NWPPA E&C show in Tacoma, Washington, April 9-11.

About Jensen Precast

Jensen Precast designs, engineers, manufactures, and delivers infrastructure products for the growing needs of communities, businesses, and government agencies. Founded in 1968, the company employs more than 1000 individuals throughout Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, and Washington.

Visit for locations, products, quotes, and expert consultation.

To arrange interviews with Jensen Precast executives, engineers, and product experts, contact Nicholas Drake at (775) 352-5275 or ... .

Contacts

Nicholas Drake



Main (775) 352-5275



Mobile (775) 378-9099



Email ...

Website jensenprecast

The post Jensen Precast Acquires ProGlass Incorporated to Broaden Electric Utility Product Portfolio appeared first on Caribbean News Global .