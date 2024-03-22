Apple Opens Largest Retail Store On Chinese Mainland In Shanghai

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Smartphone maker Apple on Thursday inaugurated its largest
retail store on the Chinese mainland in Shanghai, with Apple CEO
Tim Cook opening the doors of the new store and welcoming Chinese
consumers, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.
The eighth Apple store in Shanghai is located in Jing'ansi
Square in a central business district of the metropolis. It is the
company's second-largest retail store globally.
The flagship store boasts more than 150 employees who can
communicate with customers in English, Japanese, Korean, German,
Spanish and Malay, in addition to the Chinese language in 25
varieties of Chinese dialects, according to Apple.
Diana Chou, market director for East China, Apple Retail, said
that Apple values Chinese consumers, and Apple retail stores in
China are among the busiest in the world.
"The new store just makes a perfect addition to the company's
retail footprint in China," she said.
On Wednesday, Apple held a sharing session with Chinese
suppliers such as BYD, Lens Technology and Shenzhen Everwin
Precision Technology Co., Ltd., showcasing their latest
achievements and progress in smart manufacturing, green
manufacturing and talent training.
