President Ilham Aliyev Extends Condolences To Russian President Vladimir Putin Over Terrorist Attack


3/22/2024 7:09:33 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin regarding the terrible terrorist attack that occurred in Moscow, Azernews reports.

“We were deeply shocked by the news of the terrible terrorist attack that took place in the Crocus City Hall concert venue.

I strongly condemn this act of terrorism, and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I wish you, the people of Russia, and the families and loved ones of those who were killed patience, and the injured a speedy recovery,” the head of state said in his letter.

