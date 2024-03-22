               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Yerevan Announces Meeting Of Azerbaijani, Armenian Parliamentary Chairs


(MENAFN- AzerNews) Yerevan announced a meeting of the speakers of the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Geneva, Azernews reports, citing Armenian media.

According to the media, the meeting between Sahiba Gafarova and Alen Simonyan will take place today.

Simonyan's secretary confirmed this information.

Earlier, Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Martin Chungong said that discussions on creating an Azerbaijani-Armenian interparliamentary dialogue platform may take place in March in Geneva.

He pointed out that the IPU is aware of the recent developments in the region and the relations between Azerbaijan and its neighbors, and the IPU, as the organization that was created to foster peace and security in the world, feels it is necessary to discuss and engage with the parties to the crisis and see how it can be helpful through dialogue to resolve issues that are not in place, and have the potential for creating instability.

