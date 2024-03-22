Social Media Star Sonu Srinivas Gowda Arrested On Charges Of Illegal Adoption Of Child

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sonu Srinivas Gowda, a popular Social Media star, found herself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons as she was arrested by the Byadarahalli police. The arrest came following a joint operation conducted by officers from the Child Protection Office and the local police force.

Sonu Srinivas Gowda was taken into custody by officials from the Child Protection Office and the police in a joint operation. She had faced trolling on social media after adopting a child, which led to her arrest on accusations of depriving children of their rights.

Sonu stated that she had adopted an 8-year-old child from North Karnataka, but she is now accused of attempting to gain celebrity status by seeking sympathy. The Byadarahalli police arrested Sonu Srinivas Gowda following a complaint from child protection officials, alleging that she had adopted a child and devised a strategy to gain false publicity. A case was registered by the Byadarahalli police on Thursday night, and Sonu was arrested on Friday. Currently in police custody, Sonu is being interrogated by officials from the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), who are seeking information regarding the adoption of the child. Sonu expressed confusion, stating that it had been 15 days since she brought the baby home and claiming that he had followed proper procedures.

Sonu insisted that she had not done anything wrong, to which officials responded by stating that he lacked necessary information, and the police would not apprehend innocent individuals. In a recent video, Sonu had previously announced the adoption of a child, mentioning that the adoption process would take three months, and shared a recording of a phone call she had with the child's parents.