Qatar Tourism Delights Palestine Children With Gaza Buds Carnival

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Tourism held Wednesday several recreational and sporting activities and events for the Gazan children who were recently welcomed in Qatar due to the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

Themed 'Gaza buds carnival', the activities were held at the outdoor stadium in Al Thumama Complex, in collaboration with Orphan Care Center (Dreama). Running through March 23, the entertainment activities and events aim to meet childrens psychological needs and provide children with an experience full of joy.

A statement from Qatar Tourism said it pays great attention to launching campaigns and developing community initiatives, in cooperation with public and private relevant authorities to ensure strengthening cooperation between these agencies and providing the optimal environment for implementing such initiatives.

Pan-Arab television channel Spacetoon proactively participates in this event by presenting shows and activities for children, such as games, coloring, face painting, and more.