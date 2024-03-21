               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Polish Protesters Unblock Truck Traffic At Ustyluh-Zosin Checkpoint


3/21/2024 7:10:23 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Thursday, Polish farmers completed the all-Polish rally outside the Zosin checkpoint, where traffic was effectively restored in both directions across the border.

That's according to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"According to information from our Polish counterparts, as of 21:10, protesters wrapped up the all-Polish rally in front of the Zosin checkpoint." Buses, cars, and trucks are now crossing in both directions in the usual manner," the report says.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of this morning, the movement of all vehicles at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint has been restored.

MENAFN21032024000193011044ID1108008012

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search