Polish Protesters Unblock Truck Traffic At Ustyluh-Zosin Checkpoint

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Thursday, Polish farmers completed the all-Polish rally outside the Zosin checkpoint, where traffic was effectively restored in both directions across the border.
That's according to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.
"According to information from our Polish counterparts, as of 21:10, protesters wrapped up the all-Polish rally in front of the Zosin checkpoint." Buses, cars, and trucks are now crossing in both directions in the usual manner," the report says.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of this morning, the movement of all vehicles at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint has been restored.
