Shift in Military Alliances: Argentina Eyes Danish F-16s Over Chinese JF-17s

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On March 20, 2024, Argentina, under President Javier Milei, signaled its intent to buy F-16 fighter jets from Denmark, marking a strategic shift in military procurement.



Milei used platform X to hint at this development, indicating a move away from a previous plan to acquire JF-17 fighters from China.



Speaking to La Nación, the Ministry of Defense noted that the specifics of the deal, potentially involving up to 24 aircraft, would be revealed by the end of April.



This pivot to F-16s, American-manufactured jets operated by Denmark, reflects a broader reassessment of Argentina's defense strategy and international alliances.



It comes after China suspended a significant credit line to Argentina, awaiting clearer signs of Milei's commitment to bilateral relations.







The currency swap with China is vital for Argentina's debt management, with the purchase of Chinese aircraft previously seen as a key condition.



Argentina's decision underscores the geopolitical and economic considerations shaping its military upgrades and highlights the intricate balance between national defense needs and international diplomacy.



Argentina recently halted also construction on two major dams financed by China, stirring concerns over future Chinese investments.



This decision impacts the ongoing projects and their workers and poses questions about the broader Argentina-China relations and South America's geopolitical landscape.

In October 2023, the U.S. approved a deal for Argentina to buy 38 F-16 jets from Denmark. The jets come with air-to-air missiles.



Mira Resnick, a U.S. official, said all barriers to this deal have been removed. This includes solving money issues.



She also said the U.S. offers a full package, which includes weapons, training, and jet spare parts. Chile, Brazil, and Colombia already use these jets.



Both the U.S. State Department and Congress think this deal is essential. Resnick said they're working on getting $40 million to help.



She believes this deal will strengthen U.S.-Argentina relations in the long term.



U.S. officials think the Chinese jets won't offer the same benefits. The F-16s will allow Argentina to do exercises with other regional countries, like Chile and Colombia.

