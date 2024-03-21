President Appoints M Y Wani As Addl. Judge HC

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Nine days after being recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium, the President of India on Thursday appointed Mohd. Yousuf Wani as Additional Judge of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, for a period of two years.
“In exercise of the power conferred by Clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Mohd. Yousuf Wani, to be an Additional Judge of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, for a period of two years with effect from the date he assumes the charge of his office,” reads a notification issued by ministry of law and justice system.
On March 12, the Supreme
Court
Collegium recommended the name of
Mohammad
Yousuf
Wani, Judicial Officer, as Judge of the
High
Court
of J&K and Ladakh.
Last year on September 21, the Chief Justice of the
High
Court
of J&K and Ladakh in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues had recommended the appointment of
Wani
as an Additional Judge of the
High
Court.
"In order to ascertain the suitability of the candidate for elevation to the
High
Court, we have consulted Judges of the Supreme
Court
who are conversant with the affairs of the
High
Court
of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh,” the Collegium headed by the Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud had said.
For the purpose of assessing the merit and suitability of the candidate for elevation to the
High
Court, the Collegium is said to have scrutinized and evaluated the material placed on record.
“We have also perused the observations made by the Department of Justice in the file.”
Mohammad
Yousuf
Wani
joined the judicial service on 9 December 1997 and has served as a judicial officer in various capacities. Prior to this, he practised at the Bar for over three years.
“The inputs placed by the Government in the file indicate that he enjoys a good personal and professional image. Nothing adverse has come to notice with regard to his integrity,” the Collegium had noted.
The Annual Confidential Reports of the officer are consistently of a
high
order, it said.
“The consultee-judges have concurrently given a positive opinion about his suitability for appointment as a Judge of the
High
Court,” the Collegium had said, adding,“Having regard to the material on record and all relevant factors, the Collegium is of the considered view that Shri
Mohammad
Yousuf
Wani
is fit and suitable for being appointed as a Judge of the
High
Court
for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.”
