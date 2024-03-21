President Appoints M Y Wani As Addl. Judge HC

“In exercise of the power conferred by Clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Mohd. Yousuf Wani, to be an Additional Judge of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, for a period of two years with effect from the date he assumes the charge of his office,” reads a notification issued by ministry of law and justice system.



On March 12, the Supreme

Court

Collegium recommended the name of

Mohammad

Yousuf

Wani, Judicial Officer, as Judge of the

High

Court

of J&K and Ladakh.

Last year on September 21, the Chief Justice of the

High

Court

of J&K and Ladakh in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues had recommended the appointment of

Wani

as an Additional Judge of the

High

Court.

“In order to ascertain the suitability of the candidate for elevation to the

High

Court, we have consulted Judges of the Supreme

Court

who are conversant with the affairs of the

High

Court

of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh,” the Collegium headed by the Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud had said.

For the purpose of assessing the merit and suitability of the candidate for elevation to the

High

Court, the Collegium is said to have scrutinized and evaluated the material placed on record.

“We have also perused the observations made by the Department of Justice in the file.”

Mohammad

Yousuf

Wani

joined the judicial service on 9 December 1997 and has served as a judicial officer in various capacities. Prior to this, he practised at the Bar for over three years.

“The inputs placed by the Government in the file indicate that he enjoys a good personal and professional image. Nothing adverse has come to notice with regard to his integrity,” the Collegium had noted.

The Annual Confidential Reports of the officer are consistently of a

high

order, it said.

“The consultee-judges have concurrently given a positive opinion about his suitability for appointment as a Judge of the

High

Court,” the Collegium had said, adding,“Having regard to the material on record and all relevant factors, the Collegium is of the considered view that Shri

Mohammad

Yousuf

Wani

is fit and suitable for being appointed as a Judge of the

High

Court

for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.”

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now