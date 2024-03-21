Dutch Defense Minister Visits Ukraine's Military Positions In Country's East

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister of Defense Kajsa Ollongren of the Netherlands traveled alongside Deputy Minister of Defense Yuriy Dzhyhyr of Ukraine to the country's east, to the positions of the Khortytsia Grouping of Troops and combat units of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense , Ukrinform reports.

The delegation heard to the reports from commanders on the latest battlefield developments, learned about the urgent needs of the military at the front lines, and the priorities in arms and equipment supplies.

The Dutch defense chief spoke with Ukraine's defenders and, together with colleagues, visited the sites hit by Russian missiles and drones in the city of Dnipro where she also laid flowers at the Alley of Heroes.

"It is significant and valuable that Kajsa Ollongren found time to visit our divisions of the Khortytsi Grouping ahead of the official events and delegation meetings in Kyiv. This once again testifies to her clear and positive position as a minister, and of the Netherlands as a country in general, which is currently key and toward which our joint efforts in the fight against Russian aggressors will be directed," Dzhyhyr said, commending the Netherlands' leadership in support for and extraordinary focus on Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Minister of Defense of the Netherlands Kajsa Ollongren discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defenses and providing Ukrainian troops with artillery systems, armored vehicles, and drones.