(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Diamond Federation of Hong Kong's "Happy Hong Kong Natural Diamond Grand Lucky Draw" Successfully Concluded with Prizes Worth Over HKD 6 Million Holiday Shopping Fervor Drives Business Prosperity" data-link=" Federation of Hong Kong's "Happy Hong Kong Natural Diamond Grand Lucky Draw" Successfully Concluded with Prizes Worth Over HKD 6 Million Holiday Shopping Fervor Drives Business Prosperity" class="whatsapp">Shar HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Neswire - 21 March 2024 - The 'Happy Hong Kong Natural Diamond Grand Lucky Draw', jointly presented by the Diamond Federation of Hong Kong (DFHK) and over 350 participating jewellery shops, launched on December 1, 2023 has successfully concluded. The campaign received an enthusiastic response, with 157 prize winners and prizes totalling over HKD 6 million in natural diamonds and shopping vouchers for diamond jewellery. DFHK recently hosted an award ceremony where the grand prizea 3 carat D colour natural diamond retail valued at approx. HKD 1.9 million, along with an HKD 5,000 shopping voucher for diamond jewellerywas presented, allowing consumers to bask in the allure of natural diamonds.



Members of the Diamond Federation of Hong Kong, together with Legislative Council member (Wholesale and Retail) Mr. SHIU Ka-fai, JP, awarded natural diamonds and diamond jewellery shopping vouchers with a total value exceeding HKD 6 million to various lucky recipients.

157 Lucky Winners, with a Grand Prize of a 3-carat Natural Diamond retail Valued at approx. HKD 1.9 Million

Customers who purchase one or more jewellery items containing natural diamonds (excluding lab-grown diamonds and watches) from participating jewellery shops during the promotion period were eligible for the Lucky Draw. A total of 157 lucky winners, including participants from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Southeast Asia, and occident countries, received prizes including natural diamonds and diamond jewellery shopping vouchers. The award ceremony was graced by Hon SHIU Ka-fai, JP, Legislative Council member (Wholesale and Retail), as well as representatives from DFHK. The grand prize a 3-carat, D-color natural diamondwas retail valued at approx. HKD 1.9 million, allowing participants to share the joy of their shopping experiences and the excitement of the lucky draw with their loved ones. Grand prize winner Mrs. HO shared, 'Hong Kong's jewellery industry is renowned for its high quality and integrity. The professional service and strict regulations, along with rigorous quality certifications, instill consumer confidence. As a connoisseur of natural diamond jewellery, it was an unexpected delight to not only find a perfect piece chosen by my husband but also win the grand prize of a 3-carat natural diamond.'

Mr. Victor Yiu, the Chairman of DFHK said: 'During the extended festive period, encompassing Christmas, New Year's Eve, Lunar New Year, and Valentine's Day, the festive atmosphere contributed to vibrant consumer sentiment, with a total of nearly 12 million[1] visitors to Hong Kong over the span of three months. Benefiting from the rebound in visitor numbers, the total retail sales value in December 2023 and January 2024 reached a staggering HKD 72.8 billion[2], with the sales value of jewellery, watches, and luxury gifts showing an average year-on-year increase of 37%[3]. We believe that the local diamond industry has successfully emerged from the trough and is steadily on the rise. With the recovery of the tourism and retail sectors in Hong Kong, as well as the resumption of jewellery exhibitions, we are confident that the sales of jewellery can return to pre-pandemic levels.'

Buy With Confidence - The 4 Jewellery Quality Assurance Marks

To foster a premium shopping environment, the DFHK and the Jewellers' and Goldsmiths' Association of Hong Kong have introduced four quality assurance marks: 'Natural Fei Cui Quality Mark', 'Natural Diamond Quality Assurance Mark', 'Quality Gold Mark' and 'Reputation Shop Mark'. These marks are designed to strengthen consumer confidence in purchasing jewellery in Hong Kong. The industry hopes to reinforce and maintain Hong Kong's status as 'Asia's Diamond Shopping Paradise' following the challenges posed by the pandemic. There is a continued commitment to promoting consumer rights and the exceptional service of merchants, ensuring that customers can shop for natural diamonds with greater satisfaction and peace of mind.

Congratulations to all the lucky winners! The list of winners has been published on our website. Check out the full list here.

Trade Promotion Competition License No.: 57836

[1]Figures from Tourism Board and the Immigration Department

[2]Census and Statistic Department's statistics of retail sales for December 2023 & Jan 2024

[3]Census and Statistic Department's statistics of retail sales for December 2023 & Jan 2024

Hashtag: #DiamondFederationofHongKong

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About The Diamond Federation of Hong Kong

The Diamond Federation of Hong Kong (DFHK) is a non-profit organization with the goal of upholding integrity in the diamond industry and safeguarding consumer interests through unified business practices. DFHK's mission is to maintain Hong Kong's reputation as the diamond hub of Asia, a world-renowned 'shopping paradise,' and an 'Asian world city.' To achieve this, DFHK has established close connections and collaborations with the Hong Kong Tourism Board, Consumer Council, Hong Kong Trade Development Council, and various government agencies over the years.

Building on the success of the 'Quality Gold Mark' and 'Natural Fei Cui Quality Mark' programs, DFHK launched the 'Natural Diamond Quality Assurance' Mark scheme (NDQA) in 2015. Aiming to uphold Hong Kong's reputation as a diamond trading centre at both the trade and consumer levels, and lead the industry in protecting consumer's rights. NDQA serves as a mark of confidence for diamond consumers, strengthening their confidence, increase awareness and desire for diamond jewellery in Hong Kong.



Diamond Federation of Hong Kong