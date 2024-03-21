(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Ramadan Wonder Souq at Global Village Celebrates Culture and Authentic Cuisine







UAE, Dubai, March 21, 2024 –Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping and entertainment, is offering an extraordinary experience to its guests during the holy month of Ramadan at the Ramadan Wonder Souq . Filled with offerings of all types including unique treats and trinkets, visitors are invited to immerse themselves in the enchanting Ramadan atmosphere while satisfying their seasonal shopping needs and more.

Nestled within the heart of Global Village, the Ramadan Wonder Souq draws inspiration from traditional Emirati markets, promising an unparalleled blend of dining delights and retail treasures. From the delicious dates of KSA to the exquisite kaftans of Morocco, guests can explore and indulge in an array of offerings from each market station representing a sample of what can be found at each of the culturally rich pavilions.

Set against the backdrop of festoon lights and ornate Ramadan lanterns, the Ramadan Wonder Souq features a central seating area where visitors can relax and soak in the vibrant ambiance, adding to the existing Ramadan themed installations and decorations that Global Village is adorned with throughout the holy month.



In addition to the Ramadan Wonder Souq, Global Village is hosting a myriad of captivating activities and entertainment options for guests of all ages this Ramadan. From the Step Challenge with exciting prizes up for grabs to the soul-stirring melodies of the Arabian Orchestra, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Live shows, including enchanting musical performances and mesmerizing firework displays, are taking place to further elevate the spirit of Ramadan.

Younger guests will be delighted by the entertaining performances at the Kids' Theatre, which will feature fun and interactive shows tailored to the spirit of Ramadan.

Global Village welcomes guests during Ramadan from 6 pm until 2 am every day.

