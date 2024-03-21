From Kurtas To Denims & Flowy Silhouettes; Style Up This Holi, Advise Fashionistas

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) Why be boring in white in the festival of colours? Fashion enthusiasts insist that Holi is the perfect opportunity to showcase“vibrant personality” along with being comfortable yet stylish with the right clothes and accessories.

Shruti Shah, Founder at House Of Surkh told IANS:“I believe Holi festivities provide the perfect opportunity to showcase your vibrant personality through colourful and chic attire. Opt for lightweight, breathable fabrics like cotton or chiffon to stay comfortable and stylish throughout the celebrations.”

Indian wear can never go out of fashion as the traditional charm of the attire in bright kurtas paired with leggings or sarees adorned with playful prints bring out the best in fashion statements.

“Don't shy away from accessorising with statement jewellery pieces like jhumkas or bangles to add an extra flair to your look... Above all, exude confidence and radiate joy as you immerse yourself in the spirit of Holi,” Shah said.

“Embrace comfort and style with a colorful kurta with wide-leg pants. This is perfect for effortless movement and enjoyment. Enhance it with vibrant waterproof jewellery for added flair. Select a vibrant co-ord set for a fun and hassle-free Holi outfit. Ideal for an active celebration, this choice combines ease with style. Adorn with minimalistic, waterproof accessories for a complete look,” Rishika Jain, Co-Founder at Nero India told IANS.

Jain shared that colourful kurta sets, ethnic dresses, shorts co-ord sets too add an oomph factor.

“Mix a kurta with a denim jacket or jeans for a cool, casual vibe. This is ideal for those who like a mix of ethnic and modern. Add colourful accessories and waterproof makeup to maintain the festive spirit,” Jain added.

Ananya Kumar, Co Founder at ATBW stressed at keeping it comfortable and stylish with flowy silhouettes and lightweight fabrics.

However, experimenting is something Kumar suggested not to shy away from.

“One can experiment with bold colour blocking or go simple with a white basic shirt/kurta and let the colours do the magic. Just style it up with a few modern accessories like chunky earrings or statement necklaces,” she said.

Kumar asserted on the footwear and said“go extra comfortable on the footwear like flat chappals or juttis.”

Most importantly, what one needs to focus on is enjoying the festival the most.