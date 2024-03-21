Flynas Increases Passenger Capacity By 25Pc

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Riyadh

:

Flynas airline has increased its passenger capacity by 25 per cent after its acquisition of two Airbus A320neo airplanes, Saudi Arabia's first low-cost carrier stated in a press release.

This move indicates enhanced operational capabilities providing more than 1.2 million seats for international and domestic flights during the month of Ramadan.

Flynas has more than doubled the size of its all-Airbus fleet, increasing it by over 100 per cent in less than two years. The company has boosted its A320neo aircraft capacity by more than 73 per cent to 46 planes.

To enhance operations during the month of Ramadan, the airlines has four A330 wide-body aircrafts.

These acquisitions are part of an order for 120 aircraftd from Airbus, totaling over SAR32 billion (Dh8.3 billion), as part of its plan to increase new aircraft orders to 250 aligning with the National Civil Aviation Strategy, which is targeting 330 million passengers and attracting 100 million tourists annually by 2030.

Flynas operates in 70 domestic and international destinations with over 1,500 weekly flights, with the aim of increasing to 165 global destinations as part of the Saudi Vision 2030.

The airlines announced three weekly flights between Jeddah and Berlin to start on September 4th.

-B