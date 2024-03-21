New Zealand Questions Canada's 'Credible Allegations' In Khlaistani Extremist Nijjar's Killing

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters who is on a visit to India has raised doubts over Canada's claim of an alleged Indian link in the killing of Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The Kiwi Deputy Prime Minister Peters said during an interview with The Indian Express:

This is the first instance when a Five-Eyes partner has openly questioned Canada's“credible allegations” against India regarding the Nijjar case.

Last year, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the government of India of involvement in the fatal shooting of Nijjar.

Trudeau's unsubstantiated“credible allegations” had a seismic effect on India and Canada's bilateral relationship.

It is being reported that New Zealand, a member of the Five-Eyes intelligence alliance alongside the US, Canada, UK, and Australia, has reportedly received an intelligence briefing from Canada regarding the Nijjar case.

Trudeau has also personally briefed leaders of some of Canada's closest allies about the case, including U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Joe Biden.

However, Deputy Prime Minister Peters expressed clear scepticism about Canada's claim and evidence. He added that it was the previous Kiwi government that was handling and managing the matter.

Earlier, India's Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement rejecting Trudeau's allegations, calling them“absurd and motivated.”

India's MEA further added that Trudeau should“take prompt and effective legal action against all anti-India elements operating from their soil.”

Nijjar, a designated terrorist in India, was allegedly shot multiple times by unknown persons outside a Gurudwara in Surrey, B.C. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has yet to name suspects or make arrests in connection with Nijjar's killing.

(theaustraliatoday)