Delhi Court Allows BRS MLC Kavitha To Meet Sons, Mother, Other Family Members In ED Custody

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) A Delhi court has allowed Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam, to meet her two sons, mother, and other family members.

Kavitha, the daughter of BRS supremo and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, was arrested on March 15 after searches at her residence in Hyderabad and brought to Delhi. On March 16, she was sent to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody till March 23.

Special Judge M.K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Court issued the order on an application submitted by advocate Nitesh Rana, representing Kavitha.

The application sought to expand the list of individuals from the accused's family or relations permitted to meet her while in ED custody.

The judge, taking into consideration a previous order issued on March 16, which had already allowed six individuals to meet Kavitha, declined the inclusion of additional names proposed by Rana.

However, upon further submissions by the advocate, the judge modified the order to retain only Kavitha's brother from the initial list of six, while allowing the inclusion of seven new names identified as close family members.

In his directive, the judge said that the modified access permits meetings with family members named in the recent application, alongside Kavitha's brother, K.T. Rama Rao, as mentioned in the previous order.

However, he maintained the restriction limiting the number of individuals allowed to meet the accused to two or three per day.