Assert AI Launches Pratham: The World's First No Code Solution For Video Analytics

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Assert AI, a leading computer vision company, is proud to announce the launch of Pratham, a revolutionary platform for video analytics. Pratham offers a no code solution for businesses across various industries, enabling them to harness the power of computer vision effortlessly.



Pratham is designed to cater to the diverse needs of industries such as retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and more. With its user-friendly interface and intuitive features, Pratham empowers organizations to analyse video data and derive actionable insights without the need for coding expertise.



Unlike traditional video analytics platforms, Pratham is available to users with no coding or AI knowledge, free of charge. This democratization of video analytics technology ensures that organizations of all sizes can benefit from the transformative capabilities of computer vision.



"We are thrilled to introduce Pratham, the world's first no code solution for video analytics," says CEO Job Philip. "With Pratham, businesses can unlock the potential of video data to make informed decisions and drive growth. Whether it's optimizing operations, enhancing security, or improving customer experiences, Pratham offers unparalleled flexibility and ease of use."



Pratham's innovative features include real-time monitoring, object detection, people counting, and more. The platform also offers intuitive dashboards and reports, allowing users to visualize and interpret video data effectively.



To experience the power of Pratham firsthand, interested parties can check out the demo video available on the Pratham AI website.



About Assert AI



Assert AI is a leading technology and computer vision company dedicated to empowering businesses with innovative solutions. With a focus on leveraging cutting-edge technology to solve real-world challenges, Assert AI is committed to driving digital transformation and delivering tangible results for its clients.

