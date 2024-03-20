Cornerstone Becomes End-To-End Learning Content Solution With Spatial Learning Acquisition

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Cornerstone is powering the future of work with the acquisition of Talespin's immersive learning experiences in extended reality, AI-powered content authoring and skills analytics

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. , a leader in learning and talent experience solutions, today announced the acquisition of extended reality capabilities and a team of highly specialized domain experts from Talespin, a spatial learning company focused on workforce skills development. Talespin's extended reality (XR) learning technology solidifies Cornerstone's robust content subscriptions, curation, creation, and insights technology to create an end-to-end learning content solution powering the future of work.





Spatial learning with XR, which encompasses virtual, augmented and mixed reality, unlocks the ability to learn in the flow of work in contextually relevant virtual worlds that simulate real-life physical, behavioral and emotional situations. Healthcare organizations can speed time-to-floor for critical nursing and medical support staff, manufacturers can ramp up or reskill talent without impacting production outcomes, and customer service representatives can practice emotionally realistic conversations to increase their confidence. With this, individuals can navigate relevant situations in the digital world and walk away with validated skills they can immediately apply on the job.

“As a leader in learning and talent experience for over two decades, we embarked on a journey of redefining the future of work,” said Himanshu Palsule, CEO, Cornerstone.“We've evolved to provide engaging, personalized tools centered around growth for employees to pave their own path. A natural evolution from personalized is providing truly immersive learning experiences through spatial computing and GenAI. Talespin is another important step in our vision to provide a holistic, integrated continuum of learning solutions with the right content at the right time - and now - with the right modality.”

Talespin's immersive learning content is available now within Cornerstone's Content Subscriptions and can be integrated into its learning solutions for all customers. Additionally, Cornerstone customers can now use the Talespin platform to create and deploy out-of-the-box, customized, or self-created immersive training for use cases across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, finance, and retail to address skills gaps and talent shortages. This includes Talespin's AI-powered, no-code XR content authoring tool, CoPilot Designer, and its generative AI immersive learning labs services offering.

“Cornerstone and Talespin have always been focused on ensuring employees are ready and skilled for the constantly evolving world of work,” said Kyle Jackson, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Talespin.“Talespin's innovative XR experiences, team, and AI capabilities will further strengthen Cornerstone's industry-leading learning and talent development solutions to bring even more value to customers. Together, we are accelerating the adoption of spatial learning, uniting under the shared ethos of 'Better Together' and with that the possibilities for what the future of work can hold are boundless.”

“The immersive learning market is already estimated at $4 billion and is expected to grow at 31% CAGR over the next five years,” said Josh Bersin, Global Industry Analyst.“This amazing new technology, which has been proven to almost triple learning impact, is now breaking out. I'm excited to see Cornerstone take a lead and provide an end-to-end solution in this market.”

Tyton Partners served as the financial advisor to Talespin.

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone powers the future-ready workforce with its leading AI-powered talent experience platform designed to unite technology, data and content and inspire a work environment of growth, agility and success at scale. With Cornerstone, organizations modernize their learning and development experience, deliver the most relevant content from anywhere, accelerate talent and career mobility and establish skills as the universal language of growth and success across their business. Cornerstone serves over 7,000 customers and more than 125 million users and is available in 180 countries and 50 languages.

