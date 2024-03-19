Fedex Invests USD 350 Million In New State-Of-The-Art Hub At Dubai World Central Airport In Dubai South

(MENAFN- 3BL) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 19, 2024 /3BL/ - FedEx Express (FedEx), a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and the world's largest express transportation company, is expanding its footprint in the Middle East with its new Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa (MEISA) state-of-the-art hub at Dubai World Central (DWC) Airport in Dubai South. The facility was officially inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group , along with Raj Subramaniam, FedEx Corporation President and CEO, Richard W. Smith, FedEx Express President and CEO, Airline and International, and Kami Viswanathan, FedEx Express MEISA President.

The launch of the hub marks a long-term investment of more than USD 350 million (approximately AED 1.3 billion) into the UAE's economy through infrastructure and technological advancements in the facility. This investment reaffirms the company's commitment to the UAE's economic growth, in line with the 'National Agenda for Non-oil Export Development', which aims to increase the nation's foreign trade[1] .

In his comments, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, said:“The inauguration of the FedEx MEISA hub in Dubai South is a strategic milestone for Dubai's aviation and logistics sectors, consolidating the emirate's robust infrastructure, strategic location, and our ongoing efforts to enhance global connectivity. As we continue to strengthen Dubai's position as a leading business hub, this new facility underscores our commitment to supporting the growth of trade and commerce, aligning perfectly with our vision for economic diversification and innovation-led development.”

“The establishment of our new hub in the UAE is a strategic move that significantly boosts our presence and capabilities in the MEISA region. This investment is not just about expanding our network; it's about enhancing the region's connectivity and playing a key role in facilitating trade and commerce across the world,” said Richard W. Smith, FedEx Express President and Chief Executive Officer, Airline and International.“Given the UAE's current status among the top five countries in global re-export operations[2] , our regional hub not only aims to serve the MEISA region, which accounts for approximately 45% of the world's population, but is also a crucial part of our global air network that connects 220 countries and territories.”

“At Dubai South, our mandate is to support the government's economic diversification efforts through the different services and solutions that we provide to local and international companies, complemented by our state-of-the-art infrastructure. We are delighted to welcome the new FedEx facility, which will serve as a regional hub contributing to the growth of the emirate's top sectors, aviation and logistics, while catalyzing its role in the wider development of an economy centered on innovation and technology,” said HE Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South.

“The new FedEx hub marks a pivotal stride in our growth strategy to build a more flexible, efficient, and smart network, to deliver outstanding services that fit our customers' needs. Harnessing cutting-edge technology, our hub at DWC in Dubai South exemplifies our commitment to transforming our operations through automation and building a smarter and more sustainable logistics network,” said Kami Viswanathan, President of FedEx Express Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa.

The 57,000 sq. m facility incorporates advanced technologies that includes automated sort systems that enhance the efficiency, accuracy, and speed of package processing and distribution from the facility. The hub also boasts two automated high-speed x-ray machines equipped with artificial intelligence, to efficiently scan goods and enhance security. Additionally, a 170 sq. m cold storage area caters to a wide range of temperature-sensitive shipments.

The new FedEx hub is also a testament to the company's commitment to sustainability and our goal of achieving carbon-neutral operations by 2040 . The facility adheres to Dubai Municipality Green Standards, featuring a solar power project, and a building management system that helps ensure efficient energy use. In addition, FedEx is leveraging electric ground service fleet along with electric charging stations for pick-up, delivery, and employee vehicles.

Situated in DWC, at the heart of Dubai South, the hub forms an integral component of the region's aviation and logistics ecosystem. This strategic location is further enhanced by a comprehensive multi-modal transportation network, seamlessly connecting air, land, and sea.

