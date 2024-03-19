Tusk: Next Six Months Crucial, We Need To Deliver As Much Ammunition To Ukraine As Possible

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The next six months will be "absolutely crucial" in the context of Russian aggression, so everything possible must be done to provide Ukraine with ammunition and prepare for the defense of Europe.

This was stated by the head of the Polish government Donald Tusk at a press conference in Warsaw, a Ukrinform correspondent reported.

The Polish prime minister emphasized that all his international conversations with various leaders - at the level of Brussels, the Weimar Triangle, the Visegrad Group, and the Scandinavian countries - are now focused exclusively on how to prepare Europe in case of aggression.

"We don't know what percentage of this threat is real, but it is definitely real. We are talking about 10% or 80%, but it is real, and no country can afford to ignore this threat, especially when all allies are talking about it," Tusk emphasized.

According to him, the task of the government is to prepare Poland for every possible scenario.

"This also includes bomb shelters and uniforms and support for territorial defense forces, civil defense, and critical infrastructure," Tusk emphasized.

He noted that the government will now accumulate stocks and redirect funds to various solutions related to Russian aggression.

Tusk also emphasized that the next six months will be "absolutely crucial," so it is necessary to deliver as much ammunition to Ukraine as possible and to establish their production within the country.

According to him, Poland is very active in this context.

As reported, on March 26, Warsaw and Berlin will launch a 'coalition of armored vehicles' for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.