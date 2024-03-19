(MENAFN- The Conversation) Lead smooth operations for prestigious student ceremonies & exams at the University of Melbourne.

Job no: 0048901

Location: Parkville

Role type: Full-time; Continuing

Department: Student and Scholarly Services

Salary: UOM 6 - $92,749 - $100,397 p.a. plus 17% super



Coordinate resources & suppliers to ensure timely delivery of high-profile events.

Drive positive student experiences through meticulous attention to detail & service excellence. Brilliant benefits and a flexible hybrid work environment!

About the Role

As the Senior Operations Officer at the University of Melbourne, you will play a pivotal role in orchestrating the smooth execution of our prestigious student ceremonies and examinations. These events are large-scale, impactful, and guided by strict regulations and policies ensuring academic integrity and putting students at the forefront of every decision. You will focus on coordinating exam operations and collaborating with our events and logistics team to ensure seamless onsite arrangements.

Collaboration is key in this role, as you'll work closely with various teams across the university, fostering strong relationships with internal colleagues and external suppliers to ensure timely and high-quality service delivery. Your attention to detail and dedication to service excellence will be instrumental in creating a positive student experience.

Your responsibilities will include:



Contributing to delivering high-quality examinations and student ceremony operations across multiple sites, meeting the diverse needs of student cohorts and Academic Divisions.

Supporting the Team Leader of Event Operations in coordinating resources and suppliers to deliver an annual calendar of events.

Facilitating exam paper printing process, ensuring clear communication with suppliers and Academic Divisions regarding timelines and printing format requirements. Coordinating workforce requirements for examinations and student ceremonies, ensuring external suppliers are briefed whilst, continuously improving and documenting processes.

Who we are looking for

We're seeking an administration and events professional experienced in coordinating operations in complex settings with multiple stakeholders. You'll thrive in dynamic environments, contributing to our mission of delivering high-quality student services and events. Your ability to build strong relationships with diverse stakeholders is crucial, along with exceptional communication skills. Your administrative prowess will be key in maintaining our commitment to exceptional customer service and continuous improvement.

You will also have:



Undergraduate qualifications in a relevant discipline or an equivalent combination of relevant experience and education/training.

A very high level of proficiency using standard application software such as the Microsoft Office suite (e.g. Word, Excel, Outlook), as well as integrated databases and customer relationship management (CRM) systems.

Strong financial acumen, including ability to maintain and update budgets, create financial forecasts, and develop processes and procedures to ensure accurate and efficient tracking of financial performance. Demonstrated ability to work autonomously and under direction, exercising sound judgement and decision-making abilities

For further information regarding responsibilities and requirements please refer to the attached PD.

To ensure the University continues to provide a safe environment for everyone, this position requires the incumbent to hold a current and valid Working with Children Check.

Please note: Visa sponsorship is not available for this position . This role requires current valid work rights for Australia.

Your new team – Student and Scholarly Services

Student and Scholarly Services provides student administration and services from recruitment and point of enquiry to graduation. This team also delivers wellbeing and scholarly services to students and staff

What we offer you!

In addition, we offer the opportunity to be part of a vibrant community and enjoy a range of benefits including generous leave provisions, salary packaging, health and well-being services, and discounts on graduate courses. For more information check out our benefits page!

The University of Melbourne

We're tightly connected with the community, both at home and abroad. We take pride in our people, who all contribute to our mission to benefit society through the transformative impact of education and research. Discover more via our website and stay connected with our stories and people on LinkedIn .

Be yourself

The University of Melbourne values the unique backgrounds, experiences, and contributions that each person brings to our community and welcomes and celebrates diversity. First Nations people, those identifying as LGBTQIA+, parents, carers, people of all ages, abilities, and genders, and people of diverse ethnicity, nationality, and faith are encouraged to apply. Our aim is to create a workforce that reflects the diversity of the community in which we live. For more information please visit our Diversity and Inclusion page.

We are dedicated to ensuring barrier free and inclusive practices to recruit the most talented candidates. If you require reasonable adjustments, please contact Kim Groizard at [email protected] , with an email containing your name and contact details for a confidential discussion. Please ensure your email is titled "Reasonable Adjustments Request".

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Applicants

We aspire to be the University of choice for Indigenous Australians, with unprecedented investment to attract, nurture, and retain Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and staff. Tangible support through a range of programs and initiatives will ensure that you personally succeed and flourish while at the University of Melbourne.

For further information, including our 2023-2027 Indigenous strategy please visit -reconciliation/murmuk-djerring

Join Us!

If you feel this role is right for you, please apply with the following documents:



Resume Cover Letter outlining your interest and experience

Please note that you are not required to respond to the selection criteria in the Position Description.

If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please feel free to contact Maddison Ryan via email at [email protected] , ensuring that you include the Position Number and the Job Title as the subject. Please do not share your application to this email address.