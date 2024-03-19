Chinese Visa 'Scam': Karti Chidambaram, Others Summoned In Money Laundering Case After ED Charge Sheet

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A Delhi court on Tuesday, March 19, summoned Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and others in a money laundering case in connection with an alleged Chinese visa 'scam'. The summons were issued to Karti Chidambaram after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a charge sheet Judge MK Nagpal summoned Karti Chidambaram and other while taking cognisance of the ED charge sheet. Padam Dugar, Vikas Makharia, Mansoor Siddiqi, Dugar Housing Ltd, Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt Ltd and Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd are accused in the case Chidambaram, his former chartered accountant S Bhaskararaman and representatives of a few companies have been asked to appear before the court on April 5.The Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated a money laundering investigation against individuals in an alleged scam involving the issuance of visas to 263 Chinese nationals in 2011 when Karti's father P Chidambaram was the Union Home Minister in the UPA-led government ED said the actual magnitude or volume of the processed or laundered amount of money in the case was yet to be established and the alleged payment of ₹50 lakh bribe, as mentioned in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBl) case, cannot be considered as the basis of the present case agency registered its case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) taking note of an FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the same case.(With agency inputs)

MENAFN19032024007365015876ID1107996787