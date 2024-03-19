Turkey implements anti-dumping measures on solar panel imports from 5 nations

(MENAFN) Turkey has taken a significant step in regulating its solar panel imports by announcing its decision to enforce anti-dumping measures on imports originating from Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Croatia, and Jordan. This declaration, made public on Tuesday, was formalized through its publication in the Official Gazette, solidifying its status as an official policy of the Turkish government.



The Turkish Trade Ministry's communique, issued with the objective of preventing unfair competition in imports, lays down the framework for these measures. It stipulates that the anti-dumping regulations will come into effect after a seven-day period. Specifically, the communique outlines that imports of solar panels from the aforementioned countries will be subject to a fee of USD25 per square meter.



This move by Turkey is not isolated but rather part of a broader strategy to regulate its solar panel imports. Previously, similar anti-dumping measures were applied to imports of Chinese solar panels. Such measures are increasingly common globally as countries seek to protect and stimulate their domestic solar panel industries in the context of a shifting global energy landscape.



The transition towards renewable energy sources and away from fossil fuels is a driving force behind these measures. Many nations recognize the importance of nurturing their own solar panel production capabilities to meet the growing demand for clean energy solutions. By implementing import regulations, Turkey and other countries are aiming to create a more level playing field for domestic manufacturers while supporting the broader goal of transitioning to a sustainable energy future.

