ILO Launches Employment-Intensive Investment Programmes In Rihab And Mu'ath Bin Jabal Municipalities

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 19 (Petra) -- The International Labour Organisation (ILO) signed agreements with Rihab and Mu'ath Bin Jabal Municipalities to launch the Employment-Intensive Investment Programme (EIIP) in the two municipalities in Jordan.These initiatives, done in partnership with the Ministry of Local Administration (MoLA), are under the "Employment-Intensive Investment Programme (EIIP) and Decent Employment in Jordan," funded by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs through the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation.The programme seeks to promote inclusive green economic growth and create immediate job opportunities for vulnerable refugee and host communities, according to an ILO statement.The agreement with Rihab Municipality will focus on enhancing ecotourism by rehabilitating tourism infrastructure. Over five months, through the EIIP Labour-Intensive Infrastructure Programme, Jordanian and Syrian refugee workers, will undertake various green activities, including 1,000 tree planting and insulting cement seats and canopies.The agreement aims to create over 5,000 green working days and provide employment opportunities for residents of Rihab Municipality, the statement notes.Mu'ath Bin Jabal Municipality, through the signed agreement, will implement hydroponic agriculture systems to create green short-term green job opportunities for Jordanians, Syrian refugees, women and persons with disabilities.Activities will include land reinstatement, erection of glass house steel frames, installation of irrigation systems and planting of 16,400 seedlings. The agreement is expected to generate over 5,000 green working days and empower vulnerable communities through sustainable livelihoods.