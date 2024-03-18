S. Korea, US Fms Reaffirm Commitment To N. Korea Denuke

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, March 18 (KUNA) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed Monday their shared commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea, hours after the North fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea (Sea of Japan), Yonhap News Agency reported.

"The ministers condemned North Korea for firing several missiles right before the Summit for Democracy and said the North's continued provocations will only work to strengthen the coordination among South Korea, the US and Japan, and with the international community," Seoul's Foreign Ministry said.

Cho and Blinken expressed concerns over any potential unilateral attempt to change the status quo in the Yellow Sea and agreed to work closely on the issue.

They also agreed to continue cooperation to cut off the North's illicit funding channels for its nuclear and missile programs, such as cyberactivities, the dispatch of its workers overseas and ship-to-ship transfers. In addition, Blinken reaffirmed the US.' firm defense commitment to South Korea's security, the ministry said. Noting that Seoul's hosting of the democracy summit illustrates the bilateral alliance based on the shared values of freedom, democracy and the rule of law, the two sides agreed to make efforts to pass on the legacy of democracy to future generations.

Pyongyang's latest missile launch came shortly before South Korea kicked off a three-day session of the US-led Summit for Democracy formed to strengthen partnerships among like-minded democratic nations. Blinken arrived in South Korea on Sunday to attend the forum and hold talks with Cho, their second such meeting in less than a month. (end)

