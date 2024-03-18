EU Warns Of Famine In Gaza, Urges For Immediate Action

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, March 18 (KUNA) -- Gaza is facing famine, with 100 percent of people estimated to be acutely food insecure, said EU High Representative Josep Borrell.

In a statement Monday, Borrell said, "Five months into the Gaza crisis, the results of the updated Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) assessment released today indicate the unfolding of the worst possible forecast for Gaza.

"Gaza is already facing famine, with 100 pct of people estimated to be acutely food insecure, according to the IPC. In Gaza's Northern Governorates, 70 pct of the population are facing imminent famine," he added.

Borrell also stressed that this is unprecedented. No IPC analysis has ever recorded such levels of food insecurity anywhere in the world.

"Life-threatening levels of acute malnutrition have risen at an alarming rate since the last report, and we are already witnessing with horror the death of children due to starvation.," he added.

Borrell called for immediate action to save the Palestinians, considering that "the situation has surpassed the catastrophe and there has become an absolute necessity to act now." (end)

