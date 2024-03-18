Israel Is Willfully Obstructing Aid To Gaza: Oxfam

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

London, Mar. 18 (Petra) -- Oxfam said on Monday that Israel is willfully breaking international humanitarian law by obstructing the delivery of food and medical supplies to the Gaza Strip."Despite its status as an occupying power, Israel's behaviors and decisions continue to systematically and purposefully block and prevent any significant international humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip," according to the British non-governmental and charitable organization.Oxfam condemned Israel's use of an inspection system that piles up aid, which in turn would subject it to burdensome, repetitive, and unpredictable bureaucratic procedures, resulting in trucks sitting in long queues for an average of 20 days.Furthermore, Oxfam condemned Israel's limitation on the entry of certain dual-use equipment, pointing out that some of it is restricted and that some is required for the job of its workers, such as protective or communication gear or electricity generators to run its offices.