168 UNRWA Workers Killed In Gaza War

Gaza, March 18 (Petra) -- The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said Monday that some 168 staff members have been killed since Israel launched its war on Gaza on October 7.In a statement, the agency said UNRWA will not be the same without those employees, stressing that relief workers must be protected and not be targeted under international humanitarian law, because they are not a legitimate target.