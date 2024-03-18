Russia delivered its pledge of grain for Africa`s most-vulnerable

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Russia has honored its commitment to provide food aid to Africa's most vulnerable populations, delivering 200,000 tons of grain to six African nations. This action comes after the country's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Deal in July 2023, citing the failure of Western nations to uphold their end of the agreement.



At the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg, President Vladimir Putin pledged free food assistance to Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, Central African Republic (CAR), and Eritrea, allocating up to 50,000 tons of grain to each country. This decision followed Russia's exit from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which aimed to facilitate the export of Ukrainian grain to global markets, including impoverished African nations, in exchange for the lifting of Western sanctions on Russian agricultural exports.



Despite challenges in exporting its own grain and fertilizer due to ongoing market difficulties, Russia has remained committed to supporting food security in Africa. The country's decision to directly deliver grain aid underscores its determination to address global hunger concerns, especially in regions where vulnerable populations are at risk.



By fulfilling its promise of grain aid to Africa, Russia has demonstrated its willingness to take proactive steps in mitigating food insecurity and supporting the most vulnerable communities on the continent. This initiative highlights the importance of international cooperation and solidarity in addressing pressing global challenges, particularly in the face of widespread hunger and food shortages.

