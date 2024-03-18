Licensed Buildings Area Declines By 8.7%

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 18 (Petra) -- The total area of licensed buildings across the nation declined by 8.7 percent in January 2024, marking a decrease from 786,000 square meters to 718,000 square meters compared to the same period in the previous year.According to the Department of Statistics' monthly report released on Monday, the total number of building permits issued in Jordan stood at 1,818 permits in January 2024, reflecting a 14.5 percent decrease from 2,126 permits issued during the corresponding period last year.The report further outlined that buildings designated for residential purposes witnessed a significant decline, with licensed areas shrinking from approximately 704,000 square meters to about 591,000 square meters, indicating a 16.1 percent decrease.Conversely, areas allocated for non-residential purposes observed an uptick, with licensed areas increasing from approximately 81,700 square meters to about 127,100 square meters, marking a 55.6 percent rise.Residential buildings constituted the majority of licensed constructions, accounting for 82.3 percent of the total licensed building area, while non-residential structures represented 17.7 percent.Regionally, the Central Region dominated with 73.8 percent of the total licensed building area, experiencing a 17.1 percent increase. Conversely, the North Region's share declined by 36.1 percent to 18.9 percent, while the South Region's contribution decreased marginally by 1.4 percent to 7.3 percent.