Israeli Attacks On Gaza Claim 81 Lives In 24 Hours

Gaza, March 18 (Petra) -- The Gaza Ministry of Health has reported eight separate incidents of family massacres perpetrated by the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip, resulting in a devastating toll of 81 fatalities and 116 injuries within the past 24 hours.In its daily statistical report documenting the casualties of the ongoing Israeli aggression, now spanning 164 days, the Ministry added that numerous victims remain trapped under rubble and on roads inaccessible to ambulance and civil defense crews.The Ministry reiterated that the toll of the Israeli onslaught has reached a staggering 31,726 fatalities and 73,792 injuries since October 7th.