Awqaf Minister Condemns Israeli Restrictive Measures At Al-Aqsa Mosque

Amman, March 18 (Petra) - Minister of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs, and Holy Places, Muhammad Khalayleh, has denounced the Israeli occupation authorities' installation of iron barriers at three entrances of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, denouncing the move as provocative and in violation of the historical and legal status of Jerusalem.In a statement issued on Monday, Khalayleh cautioned against the occupation's justification of these measures on grounds of security, expressing concern that such actions could lead to the besiegement of Al-Aqsa, impede worshipers' access, and exacerbate overcrowding.He emphasized that these steps represent a perilous attempt to alter the sanctity of the mosque and its environs.Highlighting the potential parallels with the controversial proposal for electronic gates in 2017, Khalayleh decried these latest measures as a direct affront by Israeli authorities, impinging upon the fundamental right of Muslims to pray at Al-Aqsa, whether during Ramadan or throughout the year.The minister reiterated that access to Al-Aqsa Mosque is an inherent right of Muslims, emphasizing that no entity should obstruct their ability to exercise this right. He urged the international community to intervene to halt these encroachments on the sanctity of Al-Aqsa and safeguard the rights of worshipers.