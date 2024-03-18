Israel Occupation Forces Attacks Gaza's Al-Shifa Medical Complex, Casualties Reported

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, March 18 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces targeted Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza, resulting in deaths and injuries. The Palestinian health authorities said in a press release that a fire broke at the gate of the complex, which killed and injured about 30,000 people, most of them women and children. The Palestinian authorities called on the international community to end this massacre against displaced civilians, wounded patients and medical staff. (end) nq

