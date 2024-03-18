Engineers Australia Qatar Chapter Hosts Suhoor Event

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Engineers Australia Qatar Chapter hosted a Suhoor Feast in Doha, celebrating unity and collaboration within the engineering community.

The event, organised at the invitation of Engineers Australia Qatar Chapter President Asif Rahmany, brought together dignitaries, ambassadors, and industry leaders in a night of camaraderie and cultural exchange.

The event was spearheaded by Engineers Australia Qatar Executive Committee member Heba Mandour, showcasing the dedication and passion of the engineering community in Qatar. The successful execution of the event was further supported by EAQC Secretary, Elton Fernandes, and Treasurer, Mohamed Ayaz.

The event was graced by the presence of notable guests, including Ambassador of Australia to Qatar H E Shane Flanagan, who commended the efforts of Engineers Australia in fostering collaboration and innovation in the engineering sector.

The event also saw the participation of Ambassador of Turkiye H E Dr. Mustafa Goksu, Indian Ambassador H E Vipul, Kazakhstan Ambassador H E Arman Issagaliev, Kyrgyz Ambassador H E Marat Nuraliev, Sri Lankan Ambassador H E Mohamed Mafaz Mohideen, Bangladesh Ambassador H E Nazrul Islam, Ambassador of Croatia H E Gen. (Retd.) Drago Lovric, and Ambassador of Panama H E Musa Asvat.

Rahmany expressed his gratitude to all the attendees.