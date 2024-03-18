Delayed aid delivery reaches northern Gaza city of Jabalia after months of waiting

(MENAFN) The delivery of first aid to the northern Gaza city of Jabalia occurred approximately four months after the initial request, according to local reports emerging early Monday.



Notably, the Israeli army granted permission for nine trucks laden with humanitarian supplies to access the northern region of Gaza, encompassing areas such as Jabalia, Beit Hanoun, and Beit Lahiya.



This assistance, comprising essential items like flour, rice, canned goods, and sugar, was facilitated by a collaboration between the Gaza government's security services and Palestinian tribes, operating under the watch of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA.



Upon arrival, the aid was promptly stored in warehouses belonging to UNRWA, marking a crucial step towards alleviating the dire conditions faced by many in the region.



Subsequently, UNRWA conducted its initial regular aid distribution, occurring in tandem with the Gaza government's security forces and Palestinian tribal leaders. The distribution center saw a substantial turnout, with hundreds of Palestinians gathering to receive assistance.



During this distribution, each family was provided with five kilograms (11 pounds) of flour as part of the aid package.



This distribution effort comes amid alarming reports from the Palestinian Health Ministry, citing at least 27 deaths attributed to malnutrition and dehydration in Gaza, underscoring the urgent need for sustained humanitarian support in the region.

