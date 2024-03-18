Ethiopian Airlines Wins National Achievement Award

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Addis Ababa: Ethiopian Airlines Group, the national flag carrier of Ethiopia, is proud to announce that it has been honored with the prestigious 'Ethiopian Institutional Achievement Award' today by the Federal Government of Ethiopia. The Award was given by His Excellency Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed and was conferred to Ethiopian Group CEO, Mr. Mesfin Tasew.

Ethiopian Airlines Group has been distinguished for its substantial role during the COVID-19 pandemic, when it maintained vital air connectivity and also played a pivotal part in the global distribution of the much-needed lifesaving medical supplies and vaccines. The airline's agility and resilience in adapting to the rapidly changing landscape have been instrumental in its recognition. Its achievements in fleet modernization, fast growth and continuous internal capacity building initiatives are the other considerations for the recognition.

Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, Mr. Mesfin Tasew, reaffirmed the airline's dedication to maintaining its status as a leader in the aviation industry saying,“The Award is a testament to the relentless dedication and hard work of all Ethiopian Airlines employees who have worked tirelessly day and night. This accolade is dedicated to every member of our staff, whose commitment has propelled us to new heights of operational excellence and customer service. It is also a salute to the unwavering commitment and industriousness of every Ethiopian Airlines employee, whose collective efforts have ensured operational continuity and excellence even amidst the most challenging times.”

Ethiopian Airlines extends its heartfelt gratitude to the government of Ethiopia for this honor and reaffirms its commitment to serving the people of Ethiopia and its passengers worldwide with even greater dedication.

Among others, Ethiopian Airlines is a global award winner including Skytrax 'Best African Airline' for six years in a row.

