Ministry Of Awqaf Supports 379 People With ASD

Doha, Qatar: The General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has launched a programme to support 379 people with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) to develop their abilities and motor development.

This came within the framework of community partnerships of General Directorate of Endowments with the Qatar Autism Society.

Director of General Directorate of Endowments Dr. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed Al Thani said that the Directorate is considered the strategic partner of the Qatar Autism Society, as it has provided a permanent headquarters for the society, which benefits about 405 beneficiaries.

He explained that the strategic partnership between the Directorate and the Society comes with support from the Endowment Fund for Family and Childhood, the Endowment Fund for Health Care and the Endowment Fundfor Scientific and Cultural Development.

Dr. Sheikh Khalid said that the initiative aims at serving an important segment of society, namely those with autism spectrum disorder, and to help the Qatar Autism Society do its role in serving and caring for them.

He appreciated the vital role played by the society, considering the fruitful cooperation between the two sides an embodiment of the administration's slogan,“Waqf is a community partnership,” and a clear example of the role of the endowment in community development.

For his part, Vice President of Qatar Autism Society Saad Mohammed Al Ghanem, thanked for the Directorate's influential role in the conduct of the Society's work and success.

He said that the number of beneficiaries of the society's services is about 1,000 people with autism spectrum disorder, who benefit from the association within the framework of holding workshops and courses in the morning and evening periods.

The headquarters of the Qatar Autism Society is located in the Qataifiya area. It consists of two floors, on a land area of 1,225 sqm, and includes a swimming pool, places for holding activities, and a number of rooms used as workshops for teaching manual skills, in addition to administrative offices.

The General Directorate of Endowments has called on philanthropists who wish to have the proceeds of an endowment in one of the endowment funds, ongoing charity and a reward expected until the Day of Resurrection to initiate endowment through the various endowment methods.