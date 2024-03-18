QF School To Establish Separate Building For Girls In Next Academic Year

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: To enhance educational opportunities and promote gender equality, Qatar Academy Al Wakra (QAW) – part of Qatar Foundation's Pre-University Education – will establish a dedicated building for girls from Grade 6-12 for the 2024-25 academic year.

Education leaders at Qatar Foundation (QF) said this initiative reflects Qatar Academy Al Wakra's commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive learning environment tailored to meet the individual needs of its students; and that, by providing dedicated facilities for girls, the school aims to cultivate an environment where every student feels valued, respected, and motivated to excel both academically and personally.

In preparation for the upcoming academic year, QAW has allocated 127 seats for students, with 91 seats specifically reserved for girls in the newly designated building. Abeer Al Khalifa, President of Qatar Foundation's Pre-University Education, said:“This initiative reflects our commitment to creating an educational environment that nurtures and empowers every student.”

“By embracing this change, we aim to foster an educational atmosphere where every individual feels valued, respected, and empowered to thrive academically and personally. This positive transformation underscores the importance of providing an educational experience that caters to the diverse needs and aspirations our community.

“By offering segregated areas that honour our students' strong bonds with their culture and traditions, we not only promote respect for diversity but also instill in our students a sense of responsibility towards both local and global communities.”

Al Khalifa explained that the QAW initiative represents a creative approach to establishing an ideal educational setting for girls, by providing separate areas for them to express themselves freely and nurture creativity.

“This is not only a logistical measure, but also as an investment in fostering individual talents, empowering students to excel academically and creatively according to their preferences,” she said.“It represents a step forward in achieving excellence, promoting skill development, and cultivating a generation prepared for success in various aspects of life.”

Bedriyah Itani, Director of QAW, said:“As part of our goal to foster graduates who are deeply rooted in the local context, it's essential to understand cultural and community needs. The segregation initiative seamlessly integrates with these aspects, both of which are fundamental to our mission.”

Itani explained that parents had asked for boys and girls in QAW's middle and high school to be segregated, necessitating the provision of separate space for girls, and said:“This initiative will allow us to maintain our strong relationship with the parent community and address their needs effectively.”

“We organised focus group discussions with parents at the school and distributed a survey to gather feedback. The survey revealed that over 90% of both boys' and girls' parents expressed a desire for complete separation between the genders, consistent with their preferences.”

“The primary advantage lies in our commitment to upholding Qatari culture, values, and traditions. Qatar Academy Al Wakra was established to embrace culture through our dual language program and emphasis on ethics and local traditions. This step towards segregation is aligned with our mission to further embrace the culture and meet the community's needs.” Itani said the building project is planned to be completed by August 2024, adding:“We are committed to ensuring that both girls and boys have equal access to a wide range of courses and activities.”

The girls' section will be fully equipped with science labs, music rooms, art studios, engineering facilities, and IT rooms, along with access to all sports facilities, indoor gyms, and outdoor spaces. Additionally, QAW's existing facilities will be redesigned, with separate entrances for boys and girls to ensures complete segregation between boys and girls throughout the day across all classes.

Qatar Academy Al Wakra was founded to serve the needs of the Al Wakra coastal community. Currently, it serves over 1,300 students from Preschool to Grade 12.