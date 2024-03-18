Air Handling Unit (AHU) Market Size To Surpass US$ 15.7 Billion By 2032 | With A 4.9% CAGR

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Air Handling Unit (AHU) Market Report by Type (Packaged, Modular, Custom, DX Integrated, Low Profile (Ceiling), Rooftop Mounted, and Others), Capacity (≤ 5000 M3/h, 5001–15000 M3/h, 15001–30000 M3/h, 30001–50000 M3/h, ≥ 50001 M3/h), End-User (Non-Residential, Residential), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global air handling unit (AHU) market size reached US$ 10.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 15.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Air Handling Unit (AHU) Industry:

Rising Demand for Energy Efficiency:

The growth of the air handling unit (AHU) industry is significantly influenced by the increasing global focus on energy efficiency. As energy costs rise and environmental concerns become more prominent, there is a strong push for buildings to adopt energy-efficient HVAC systems. AHUs equipped with advanced energy recovery systems, eco-friendly components, and smart control technologies are in high demand, as they significantly reduce energy consumption while maintaining optimal indoor air quality. This trend is supported by stringent regulatory standards and green building certifications that promote the use of energy-efficient HVAC technologies, driving the adoption of innovative AHUs across various sectors.

Expansion of Commercial and Industrial Sectors:

The expansion of commercial and industrial infrastructure globally is a key driver for the AHU market. These units are essential in maintaining indoor air quality, regulating temperature, and ensuring proper ventilation in large buildings, including shopping malls, office buildings, factories, and warehouses. As urbanization accelerates and industrial activities increase, the need for sophisticated air handling systems that can cater to the complex HVAC requirements of these structures grows. The industry benefits from this expansion as the construction of new commercial and industrial facilities necessitates the installation of efficient, reliable AHUs to create conducive working and living environments.

Technological Advancements and Customization:

Technological advancements in AHU design and functionality are propelling the industry forward. Today's AHUs are increasingly incorporating smart technologies, such as IoT connectivity and AI-driven predictive maintenance, which enhance operational efficiency, improve air quality, and reduce maintenance costs. Additionally, the demand for customized AHUs is rising, driven by specific industry requirements, such as cleanrooms in pharmaceuticals or precise humidity control in data centers. This demand for tailored solutions encourages manufacturers to innovate and expand their product offerings, enabling them to cater to a wide array of applications and thus, contributing to the growth of the industry.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Air Handling Unit (AHU) Industry:



Systemair AB

Carrier Global Corporation

CIAT Group

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

FläktGroup Holding GmbH,

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

VTS Polska Sp.

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Lennox International Inc.

Sabiana S.p.A.

Swegon Group AB

Trane Technologies Company, LLC TROX GROUP

Air Handling Unit (AHU) Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:



Packaged

Modular

Custom

DX Integrated

Low Profile (Ceiling)

Rooftop Mounted Others

Packaged AHUs dominate the market as they are highly favored for their compact, all-in-one design, which simplifies installation and maintenance, making them suitable for a wide range of applications, especially in spaces where simplicity and cost-effectiveness are prioritized.

By Capacity:



≤ 5000 m3/h

5001–15000 m3/h

15001–30000 m3/h

30001–50000 m3/h ≥ 50001 m3/h

The ≤ 5000 m3/h capacity segment accounts for the largest market share as these units are versatile, catering to most standard commercial and residential applications, offering sufficient airflow for effective heating, cooling, and ventilation in small to medium-sized spaces.

By End User:



Non-Residential Residential

Non-residential units represent the largest segment as AHUs are extensively utilized in commercial, industrial, and institutional settings, where the need for efficient, reliable air handling systems is critical to maintain indoor air quality, comfort, and compliance with health and safety regulations.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Global Air Handling Unit (AHU) Market Trends:

The global air handling unit (AHU) market is witnessing a positive trajectory, driven by the increasing demand for efficient indoor air quality and the growing emphasis on energy conservation. Modern AHUs are being designed with advanced technologies that integrate smart controls, energy recovery systems, and modular designs, catering to the customized needs of various commercial, industrial, and residential applications. The trend toward green buildings and sustainable construction practices is further propelling the adoption of AHUs that are energy-efficient, have lower emissions, and are capable of handling complex air conditioning and ventilation needs while ensuring optimal indoor air quality and comfort.

