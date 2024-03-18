Significant Temps Dip, Spotty Showers Forecast For Two Days

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 18 (Petra) – The Kingdom is bracing for a period of atmospheric instability, resulting in a notable temperature drop and variable cloud cover on Monday. Scattered rain showers, occasionally accompanied by thunder, are predicted across different regions.During the late night hours, heavy rainfall is anticipated, particularly in the western areas, accompanied by thunder and hail.Active southwesterly winds, with occasional gusts up to 50 km/hour in select areas, may induce dust storms, especially in desert locales. By evening, wind patterns are expected to shift northwestward.The Jordan Meteorological Department expected a further temperature decline on Tuesday, with cold conditions prevailing in most regions.The forecast predicted partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with intermittent rain showers, especially in the western regions. Heavy rainfall is likely, especially in the northern and central areas, accompanied by thunder and hail.Northwesterly winds will be active, with gusts reaching speeds of up to 60 km/hour in certain locales. Wind intensity is anticipated to decrease gradually overnight, along with reduced precipitation chances.Wednesday will witness a return to typical seasonal temperatures, with relatively cold conditions across most regions and warmer climates in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Cloud cover is expected In the north and central areas, with a chance of light morning showers in some northern regions. Moderate southwesterly winds, occasionally active in desert zones, are forecasted.Thursday marks another temperature increase, with pleasant weather expected in most areas and warmer conditions in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Some cloud cover will be present at varying altitudes, accompanied by moderate to occasionally active southwesterly winds.Today's maximum and minimum temperatures in eastern Amman are projected to range between 18 – 9 degrees Celsius, in western Amman 16 – 7, in the northern highlands 14 – 6, in the Sharah highlands 15 – 5, in the Dead Sea 24 – 15, and in the Gulf of Aqaba 24 – 16 degrees Celsius.