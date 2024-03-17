Cuban Deputy Premier Winds Up Working Visit To Türkiye

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





ISTANBUL, March 18 (NNN-ACN) - Cuban Deputy Premier and Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Ricardo Cabrisas wound up a working visit to Turkiye where he met with local authorities on ways to enhance bilateral economic and cooperation relations.

As part of his working agenda, Cabrisas met with Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek and with Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir.

The meeting confirmed the current potential to further develop bilateral economic and trade links between Cuba and Türkiye. The two sides signed an accord on the protection and promotion of investment, according to an official release.

The Cuban government official also met with Serkan Kayalar, president of Türkiye's International Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) on ongoing cooperation projects particularly in the sectors of agriculture and renewable energies.

Ricardo Cabrisas met with Fuat Oktay, president of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Turkish parliament and former president of Türkiye. During the meeting both sides agreed to the bilateral willingness to keep developing economic, commercial and financial links.

Cabrisas invited Oktay to visit Cuba this year; the invitation was welcomed by the Turkish official. - NNN-ACN